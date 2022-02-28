Upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 will reportedly be the ‘biggest’ upgrade since the original

Apple is slated to have a huge 2022 with a vast array of new products on the way. Of course, at least one of them involves a new Apple Watch which is expected to be announced alongside the iPhone 14 in September. According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, there’s a solid chance the next Watch will serve as the “biggest” upgrade the device has seen since its inception.

Gurman wrote in his Power On newsletter over the weekend that the Apple Watch Series 8 will come with “major updates to activity tracking and faster chips.” Notably, Gurman doesn’t mention a new design or form factor, something that was widely expected ahead of the Series 7 unveiling last year.

In addition, Gurman expects Apple to announced a new version of the Apple Watch SE, likely with similar activity and performance upgrades. Meanwhile, the Series 3 is expected to finally drop from the company’s lineup as it continues to grow in age and provide a somewhat lackluster experience.

So far, there isn’t much else known about the Apple Watch Series 8 or next-gen SE, but we’ll likely get more details as the year progresses. Until then, stay tuned.