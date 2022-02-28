Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X13s has a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, up to 28 hours of battery life, and 5G

Lenovo has announced a brand new kind of ThinkPad at MWC 2022. Called the ThinkPad X13s, the device attempts to master the ARM-based Windows experience companies have been trying to get right for years. The X13s doesn’t have a crazy form factor or make any promises that would seem outrageous compared to past iterations of similar devices. Instead, it seems to be positioned as the Snapdragon-powered laptop you never knew you needed.

The ThinkPad X13s runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor which Lenovo says manages to deliver on the performance front despite the lack of fans. Because it’s more efficient, the laptop is rated for up to 28 hours of video playback on a full charge using the included 49.5Whr cell. Of course, it remains unclear whether average usage can achieve anything close to that, but that’s what reviews are for.

Lenovo says the chip makes the X13s the first Windows-powered PC to include a 5nm processor. It delivers up to 57 percent system-level performance boosts (presumably compared to the second generation of the chip) and up to 85 percent better multitasking. Lenovo partnered with Microsoft to get the device ISV (Independent Software Vendors) certified for compatibility with apps like Zoom, Sophos, and more. It also offers improved x64 emulation for “legacy applications.” What’s more, security is also improved through the company’s ThinkShield platform.

Because it’s a Snapdragon processor, the ThinkPad X13s is able to work like your smartphone by constantly staying connected to the internet over 5G (in both sub-6GHz and mmWave flavors). You’ll also get instant wake-up times.

As far as the rest of the specs are concerned, Lenovo includes up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, dual USB-C ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and a spill-resistant keyboard. The Communications Bar above the 13.3-inch 1920×1200 display includes a Full HD webcam as well as IR cameras for Windows Hello.

Lenovo says the ThinkPad X13s will launch this May for $1,099. It will be available through AT&T and Verizon in the US later this year.