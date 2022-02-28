Lenovo unveils third-gen ThinkPad P14s with 12th-gen Intel processors and Nvidia T550 graphics

Lenovo’s most mobile workstation, the ThinkPad P14s, is getting an upgrade. Announced at MWC 2022, the ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 offers a nearly identical design to the Gen 2 model but with all-new internals, including Intel’s 12th-generation processors. In addition, the company is announcing a new ThinkPad P16s which offers a bigger screen and battery.

The ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 comes with a 14-inch display with up to a 4K resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Dolby Vision support and 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut are on board. Under the hood, you’ll find 12th-gen Intel Core processors up to an i7, up to 48GB of DDR4 RAM, and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The laptop ships with Nvidia’s T550 discrete graphics and either a 39.3Whr or 52.5Whr battery, depending on the model you buy.

Around the laptop, Lenovo includes two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, an RJ45 Ethernet jack, a headphone jack, and a smart card reader. Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a fingerprint reader, a Full HD webcam, and a backlit keyboard are also included.

The principal appeal of the ThinkPad P series is its ISV certification for compatibility with applications like AutoCAD, Revit, and SolidWorks. If you regularly use those types of apps, this laptop will be worth a look.

Meanwhile, the ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 offers an even larger canvas for your workstation at 16 inches with a 2560×1600 resolution. All of the specs remain the same (including Windows 11 out of the box), and the battery grows to either 52.5Whr or 86Whr. The two USB-A ports get downgraded to USB-A 3.1 for some reason, but other than that, the only difference between the P14s and P16s is their sizes.

Lenovo says the ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 and P16s Gen 1 will go on sale in April starting at $1,419.