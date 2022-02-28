Lenovo unveils new IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook 2-in-1 with 11-inch screen, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 for $399

Lenovo has announced the IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook at MWC 2022. The device serves as a true successor to the very popular Chromebook Duet from 2020 after the Chromebook Duet 5 tried to be somewhat of a spiritual successor last year. The device will launch this May starting at $399.99.

The IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook offers a 2-in-1 design with a detachable keyboard and kickstand thanks to an included folio case. The device comes with a two-tone finish in Storm Grey and Misty Blue. Around the device, you’ll find a pair of USB-C ports and stereo speakers.

On the front, Lenovo includes an 11-inch 2K LCD 5:3 display with support for the included stylus. Under the hood sits Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor paired with either 4GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The battery is rated to last up to 12 hours on a full charge, and there’s support for Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless peripherals. You also get front and rear cameras for taking quick pictures or answering video calls.

The device obviously runs Chrome OS and works with all of the apps you come to expect, including the Google Assistant and Android Studio for developers. Overall, the IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook seems like it’ll be a solid little tablet for Chrome OS fans. I’m definitely looking forward to getting my hands on one soon.

In addition, Lenovo is announcing two other Chromebooks: the IdeaPad Flex 5i and Flex 3i. Starting with the former, the device ships with a 14-inch 16:10 Full HD display that can flip 360 degrees. It includes 12th-generation Intel processors up to an i5, up to 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The battery should last up to 10 hours on a full charge, and around the device are a couple of USB-C ports, a USB-A port, a microSD card slot, and a headphone jack.

Meanwhile, the IdeaPad Flex 3i comes with a larger 15.6-inch display that also flips 360 degrees, but it ships with slower Intel chips (the Celeron N4500 or Pentium N6000, to be exact). You’ll also be limited to 128GB of storage. Luckily, the battery life should remain the same at 10 hours. In addition, there’s one less USB-C port and one extra USB-A port.

Both the Flex 5i and 3i Chromebooks come with Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6.

Lenovo says the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook will start at $499 while the 3i will start at $399. The former should launch in June while the latter is expected in May.