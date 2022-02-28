Lenovo adds 12th-gen Intel processors to the ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2

Lenovo has announced the second generation of its ThinkBook 14s Yoga, a laptop that’s geared toward small business customers as a productivity-focused machine. The new ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 sits alongside the new ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 which Lenovo is also announcing today at MWC 2022.

Visually, the new ThinkBooks are incredibly familiar. Their lids still sport two-tone finishes, with the Abyss Blue being the most striking on the 14s Yoga Gen 2. Of course, that machine’s lid flips 360 degrees so you can prop it up as a stand, tent, standard laptop, or thick-and-heavy tablet. Meanwhile, the ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 remains a traditional clamshell.

The ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 comes with a 14-inch Full HD display with Dolby Vision support and 100 percent of the sRGB color gamut. Under its hood, you’ll find Intel’s 12th-gen processors up to a Core i7, Intel Iris X graphics, and up to 8.6 hours of battery life on a full charge. Lenovo uses dual Gen 4 SSDs in the laptop for up to 61 percent faster read speeds and 46 percent faster write speeds than standard Gen 3.2 storage. You’ll be able to get up to 2TB of M.2 PCIe storage with both slots.

The 14s Yoga Gen 2 comes with a stylus for more accurate input, and the fingerprint reader provides security through Windows Hello. Lenovo uses its now famous (infamous?) reverse notch above the display to store the webcam, and around it you’ll find slimmer bezels with a Corning Gorilla Glass layer on top for added protection. As far as ports go, you’ll find two USB-C ports (with one supporting Thunderbolt 4), two USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot.

Meanwhile, the ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 gets similar upgrades under the hood with the same 12th-gen Intel Core processors. There’s a little less RAM at up to 32GB, but it’s the faster LPDDR5 standard. You’ll also find up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe Gen 4 storage, as well as Iris X graphics and Windows 11 Pro.

The display sits at 13.3-inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio and can be configured with up to a 2560×1600 resolution. It, too, supports Dolby Vision and the sRGB color gamut, plus it offers a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. You’ll find a reverse notch at the top, two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the sides, a USB-A port, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, and a spill-resistant keyboard in case of accidents. The battery is rated at up to 11 hours of a full charge, and it works with the company’s RapidCharge technology.

Lenovo includes Wi-Fi 6E in both ThinkBooks, as well as Bluetooth 5.1. The laptops are also military-spec tested for extra drop protection, and they each work with the company’s ThinkPad-branded docking stations.

According to Lenovo, both new ThinkBooks will start at $849 and go on sale this April.