TCL’s latest 30 series budget phones offer big batteries, screens, and camera specs

TCL has take the wraps off five new smartphones it’s adding to its budget-oriented 30 series at MWC 2022. The new 30 5G, 30+, 30, 30 SE, and 30 E join the same lineup as the US-exclusive 30 XE 5G and 30 V 5G which were introduced last month at CES. Notably, it doesn’t look like any of the new phones will be landing in the States any time soon, instead launching initially in Europe with some models expanding to other markets in the future.

The 30 5G, 30+ and 30 are the most premium handsets out of the five TCL has introduced. They each come with similar designs with color gradient finishes, as well as slim profiles measuring in at 7.74mm thick. On the front of each is a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with the company’s NXTVISION technology for improved colors and brightness. The screens are also certified by TÜV Rheinland for a 30 percent reduction of blue light for improved eye comfort.

Under the hood, the 30 5G includes a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor while the 30 and 30+ get the lower-end MediaTek Helio G37. All three ship with 4GB of RAM. In terms of storage, you’re looking at 64GB for the 30, 128GB for the 30+, and either 64 or 128GB for the 30 5G. Each device includes a microSD card slot for expanding up to 1TB.

On the back, all three phones come with a 50MP main camera with an f/1.85 aperture. Paired with it are two 2MP sensors, one macro and one depth-sensing. There’s also a 13MP f/2.3 selfie camera. The phones also share the same battery size at 5,010mAh with 18W fast charging. And as the name implies, only the 30 5G comes with 5G connectivity.

The TCL 30 SE and 30 E take things down a few notches in terms of specs. They each come with slightly smaller 6.52-inch HD+ displays with the same NXTVISION tech and TÜV Rheinland certification, while the processor’s been downgraded to a MediaTek Helio G25. You’ll find 3GB of RAM and 64GB on the 30 E, while the 30 SE gets 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage (microSD card slots are included on both). The batteries also slightly shrink to 5,000mAh, and it looks like only the 30 SE will get any sort of fast charging at 15W.

The 30 SE comes with the same triple camera setup as the more expensive models, but it swaps the 13MP selfie shooter for an 8MP sensor. Meanwhile, the 30 E drops the extra telephoto lens on the back and opts for a 5MP selfie camera.

All five phones will ship with Android 12 out of the box and come with fingerprint scanners for security. Rounding things off, the 30 and 30+ will ship in Muse Blue and Tech Black finishes, the 30 5G in Dreamy Blue or Tech Black, and the 30 SE and 30 E in Space Gray or Atlantic Blue (with a special Glacial Blue remaining a 30 SE exclusive).

The TCL 30 E will be priced at €139, the 30 SE at €149, the 30 at €179, the 30+ at €199, and the 30 5G at €249. The 30 5G and 30 E are the only two phones launching this April, while the rest are available now in Europe. TCL says the phones will expand to “select regions” at a later date.