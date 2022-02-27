TCL expands its tablet line with new NXTPAPER Max 10 and Tab 10 series with 5G

TCL has introduced a fresh batch of tablets at MWC 2022 with a new NXTPAPER Max 10 and an updated Tab 10 series with a budget-friendly 5G model.

The NXTPAPER Max 10, the successor to the popular NXTPAPER 10s, comes with a new 10.36-inch 2000×1200 display with NXTVISION and an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio. Of course, the tablet also includes anti-glare glass to make it feel more like looking at paper (hence the name), and it’s available in both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE configurations.

Inside, the NXTPAPER Max 10 comes with an octa-core MediaTek MT8788 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage (with microSD card expansion), and an 8,000mAh battery. You’ll find a 13MP f/1.8 camera on the back of the tablet with a single-tone LED flash, as well as an 8MP f/2.0 camera on the front. Unfortunately, you’ll be stuck with Android 11 until TCL updates it to Android 12.

While the NXTPAPER Max 10 will generate more headlines, the more interesting tablet in TCL’s new lineup is the Tab 10S 5G. It provides an easier barrier to entry for adopting a 5G-equipped tablet since it’s priced at €349 (around $393). It comes with a 10.1-inch IPS display with a 1920×1200 resolution and the company’s NXTVISION technology for improved colors and brightness, an octa-core MediaTek MT8771 chip, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, an 8,000mAh battery, and (shockingly enough) Android 12.

Rounding off TCL’s newest tablets are the Tab 10 HD 4G and Tab 10 FHD 4G. The Tab 10 FHD comes with a 10.1-inch Full HD (1920×1200) display, an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 chip, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, two 5MP cameras (one on the front and back), a 5,500mAh battery, and Android 11. The Tab 10 HD takes the resolution down to standard HD (1280×800), the RAM down to 2GB, and the software down to Android 11 Go. They both also (obviously) come with 4G connectivity.

TCL says the NXTPAPER Max 10 will be priced at €269 when it launches in the second quarter of 2022 in Asia. The Tab 10 HD 4G is available now in Europe for €179 while the FHD version will go on sale in Asia later in March for €199. The Tab 10s 5G will also launch in the second quarter for €349, but it’s unclear exactly where it’ll land. I’ll update this article if I get my hands on that information.