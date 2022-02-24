Motorola’s new Edge Plus flagship phone has a big screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and triple rear cameras for $999

Motorola is giving flagship smartphones another go in the United States with the new Edge Plus, a variation of the Edge X30 from China. The device boasts all of the specs that make a modern Android flagship, and the company is pricing it to match: at $999, the Edge Plus will compete with the big dogs like the Galaxy S22 Plus, Pixel 6 Pro, and iPhone 13.

At least on paper, it seems that the phone can keep up, at least to an extent. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor which is the latest and greatest you can get, as well as up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The large (and flat) 6.7-inch OLED display has a 144Hz refresh rate for extra silkiness, but it’s limited to 1080p in resolution. It’s also covered in Gorilla Glass 3 which is a shocking nine years old at this point. In the battery department, Motorola includes a 4,800mAh cell with 30W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

On the back, there are three cameras: a main 50MP f/1.8 sensor as well as a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide. The third camera, a 2MP depth sensor, might as well not be there since (historically speaking) depth sensors don’t add very much to the overall experience. There’s also a 60MP front-facing camera for extra-sharp selfies.

Motorola is promising up to three years of Android upgrades with the Edge Plus which ships with Android 12 out of the box. That’s a year behind Samsung’s four-year pledge with the Galaxy S22 series. It also says it’ll provide bi-monthly security updates, as confirmed in a statement to ReviewGeek.

In a move to better compete with Samsung, Motorola made a special stylus for the Edge Plus called the Smart Stylus. It offers pressure-sensitivity and comes with a button for Bluetooth remote control features like operating the camera shutter. While that’s all fine and great, it unfortunately doesn’t ship with the phone. What’s more, to store the pen, Moto takes a page out of the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s playbook by offering a special case with a pen slot. We don’t have a price or release date for the stylus or case, but it’s not great that you’ll have to shell out so much extra money when the S Pen-equipped Galaxy S22 Ultra can be purchased for just $200 more.

Rounding things off, Motorola also includes its “Ready for PC” experience which lets you use the Edge Plus as a high-end webcam.

The Edge Plus will be available unlocked in North America in the coming months. It’ll temporarily be discounted by $100 at launch through certain retailers like Verizon, Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola’s website.