The greatest picture of all time was used to announce Spider-Man: No Way Home’s digital and Blu-ray release dates

I would like to invite you all to witness what is perhaps the greatest picture ever published in the history of mankind: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire dressed in their respective Spider-Man suits on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home recreating the famous “pointing” meme to announce the film’s digital and Blu-ray release dates.

The photo has made plenty of rounds on social media so far, with Tom Holland himself sharing it on Instagram to the tune of over 2.1 million likes at the time of writing. It certainly has the potential of setting some sort of social media record for likes or shares, but I guess we’ll have to see how much Spidey fans actually value it.

Of course, the big news is No Way Home has a home release date: March 22nd. That’s when the film is set to be released on digital. For those who want to pick it up on 4K HDR/Blu-ray, you’ll have to wait until April 12th. Luckily, both physical and digital copies of the movie are available for preorder now.