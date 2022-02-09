The best Wii game of all time is coming to the Nintendo Switch

I don’t usually write about new video games, but this one deserves my undivided attention. What’s perhaps the greatest game to ever grace Nintendo’s now ancient Wii gaming system, Wii Sports, is getting a new version designed for the Nintendo Switch.

Simply called Nintendo Switch Sports, the new game will include three familiar favorites from the Wii Sports days: bowling, tennis, and chambara (a.k.a. Swordplay mode on Wii Sports Resort). In addition, Nintendo will introduce soccer, badminton, and volleyball. All of the games will be controlled using the motion sensors inside the Switch’s controllers. The game will even come with a leg strap so you can “kick” the ball in soccer.

In a future update, Nintendo says it’ll add golf to the arsenal of games in Nintendo Switch Sports. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like baseball will be included in the game, nor will any of the training activities associated with Wii Sports.

Fortunately, there appears to be some special modes in a few of the games to spice up your gameplay, with soccer getting a targeting mode and bowling adding a “Survival Bowling” mode for up to 16 players. Multiplayer capabilities will be available on a single Switch system and over the internet.

All in all, I’m not sure I’ve ever been more excited for a game to come out. My family and I still have our original Wii system, and 99 percent of the time, Wii Sports has been inside it. I’ve held off from buying a Switch simply because we couldn’t play that game on it, but I’ll obviously have to rethink our setup now that Nintendo Switch Sports exists.

Nintendo says the game will launch April 29th. A trial period to work out the kinks in the game will be available to active Switch users from February 18th to the 20th.