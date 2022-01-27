Apple will finally ship Universal Control with macOS 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4

When macOS Monterey was first introduced at WWDC 2021, Apple promised a feature called Universal Control which would let you seamlessly use your Mac’s mouse and keyboard with your iPad while they sat next to one another. While impressive in the company’s demo, there’s been virtually no mention of the feature since June. Today, that changed with the introduction of iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3.

Available in beta for developers, the two new software updates for iPad and Mac finally add Universal Control support. By enabling the feature on both devices, you’ll be able to drag your pointer to either edge of your Mac’s display and watch it switch over to your iPad, thereby giving you mouse and keyboard input on a secondary device with no manual pairing required. It even works with two separate Mac computers.

As noted by MacRumors, Universal Control seems to be enabled by default as soon as either iPadOS 15.4 or macOS 12.3 are installed. You can then use different settings to disable the feature or have it turn on automatically when a recognized Mac or iPad is nearby.

The rest of iPadOS 15.4 seems to be similar to iOS 15.4 which adds the ability to unlock your device while wearing a mask using Face ID, new emojis, notes for passwords in iCloud Keychain, and more. Meanwhile, macOS 12.3 adds higher-quality screen recording for third-party apps and support for the PS5 DualSense adaptive trigger.

Both updates are expected to ship to the general public in the coming months.