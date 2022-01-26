Apple releases iOS 15.3 with important Safari bug patch

Apple is now rolling out iOS 15.3 with a fix for a serious bug plaguing Safari. The issue, first brought to light by FingerprintJS, involves a Javascript API within Safari that could leak your browsing history and Google account information to certain websites you visited. The new version of iOS patches this vulnerability, as well as on iPadOS with iPadOS 15.3

Elsewhere in the update, other security patches and system-level improvements are included. There aren’t any major user-facing changes or features to talk about, so if you were looking for a bit more from this update, my apologies for the let-down.

To update to iOS 15.3 or iPadOS 15.3, head over to Settings > General > Software update on your device.