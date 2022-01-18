Apple might replace the 13-inch MacBook Pro with a new 14-inch ‘M2’ model this year

We’re expecting to see Apple introduce a new version of its baseline M1 processor sometime this year, as well as refreshed versions of some of the company’s products that come powered by the chip. One of them happens to be the 13-inch MacBook Pro which, according to a new rumor, could wind up being replaced entirely by an upgraded 14-inch model.

Tipster @dylandkt on Twitter (who happens to have a relatively solid track record in the world of Apple leaks) claims that the 13-inch MacBook Pro is on its way out, with a 14-inch model powered by the alleged M2 chip arriving in the second half of 2022. In addition, the laptop is expected to cost a bit more than the 13-inch model does (for reference, the laptop starts at $1,299). It will arrive alongside the upcoming redesigned MacBook Air, according to Dylan.

The currently available M1 MacBook Pro 13 will be replaced with a MacBook Pro 14 with an M2 chip in the 2H of 2022. It will receive a slight price increase over the previous generation. Alongside this release time frame, we will receive the redesigned M2 MacBook (Air). — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 17, 2022

Apple’s lineup of laptops has certainly gotten more interesting and exciting over the past couple of years thanks to the introduction of its M-series processors. Last year saw the introduction of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max, and despite their high $1,999 and $2,499 starting prices, both machines have been in high demand since launch. There’s a solid chance, therefore, that the M2 MacBooks will meet a similar response.

While there’s not much else known about the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air is expected to receive a complete redesign with new colors that match Apple’s M1-powered iMac. It’ll reportedly come with white bezels, a notched display, MagSafe, and a flatter unibody design. And if history is any indication, neither laptop will likely come with the infamous Touch Bar.