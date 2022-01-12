Microsoft is blessing its users with a new volume slider for Windows 11

One of the most annoying aspects of using Windows is its god-awful volume slider. It floats in the top left-hand corner of your screen, takes forever to disappear after you’ve adjusted your volume, and has been a general nuisance to those who hate screen obstructions for years. Now, Microsoft is finally committing to fixing it in a new update that will reposition the slider to the bottom of your screen.

In a Windows Blog post, Windows Insider head Amanda Langowski confirms that indicators like volume, airplane mode, screen brightness, and camera privacy are all moving to the bottom edge of your display. They’ll also respect whether you have light or dark mode enabled.

We have updated the flyout design for the hardware indicators for brightness, volume, camera privacy, camera on/off and airplane mode, to align with Windows 11 design principles. These new flyouts will appear when you press the volume or brightness keys on your laptop and will honor light/dark mode to give you a more coherent Windows experience. Brightness and volume indicators continue to be interactive with the update.

The new Windows 11 Insider build 22533 also includes the ability to use search to find the voice access toggle, as well as pin voice access to your taskbar or create a shortcut on your desktop. Thirteen new touch keyboard themes, tweaks to the Start menu, various bug fixes, and a new Calls experience for the Your Phone app are also included.

These changes should reach a large amount of Windows Insiders soon, with the general public seeing them sometime in the coming weeks and months.