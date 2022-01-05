Lenovo unveils suite of new ThinkCentre PCs with new M90a Pro Gen 3 all-in-one

Lenovo has unveiled a suite of new ThinkCentre-branded PCs at CES 2022. The headliner is the new ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 3 which takes the sleek form factor of the second-generation and beefs up the speaker grille, specs, and webcam.

The all-in-one PC includes a 23.8-inch Quad HD display, Intel’s 12th-generation vPro processors up to an i9, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe storage. You can also configure the device with Nvidia GeFore MX450 discrete graphics, and you get plenty of storage with a USB-C port, three USB-A 3.2 ports, a DisplayPort, two HDMI ports, and an Ethernet port.

The M90a Pro Gen 3’s video conferencing setup is improved with an upgraded webcam and 360-degree far-field microphones. Two three-watt speakers are onboard for when you don’t need a ton of volume, while an optional conference call base that attaches to the device adds four microphones and four Harman-developed speakers for group conference calls. Lenovo says you could even use the M90a as an external conference call machine for your laptop thanks to the USB-C port.

What’s more, the M90a comes with Human Presence Detection to dim or turn off the screen when it detects you aren’t present, neural noise cancellation thanks to Intel’s GNA technology, and improved security.

Rounding things off, the base of the M90a can wirelessly recharge your phone.

The M90a Gen 3 will go on sale in May starting at $1,299.

Lenovo’s more versatile all-in-one, known as the ThinkCentre Tiny, is also getting an upgrade with the new ThinkCentre TIO Flex. The TIO Flex is an all-in-one PC, minus the PC. The idea is to allow you to dock whatever ThinkCentre Tiny-in-One PC you can find that you like and slot it into the base of the Flex, thereby not locking you down to a set of specs until you buy an entirely new PC.

Three different ThinkCentre T-series monitor sizes will be offered: 21-inches, 24-inches, and 27-inches. They all come with Full HD resolutions, lots of I/O, and edgeless designs. Built-in cameras, speakers, microphones, and Windows Hello IR cameras are scattered across the lineup, so you’ll have to think about exactly what you want from your all-in-one PC when purchasing one.

The TIO Flex will be compatible with Tiny desktops ranging from Gen 4 to Gen 8 models. It’ll launch starting at $49.99 for the Stand only and go on sale in June.

Lenovo also has a lineup of new ThinkCentre Neo desktop PCs for businesses. The new Neo 30a 24, 50s, and 70t all come with 12th-generation Intel processors, Windows 11, TPM 2.0 security chips, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Neo 30a 24 is the only all-in-one of the bunch with a 23.8-inch Full HD display, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage, Intel integrated graphics, and twin 3W Harman speakers.

The Neo 50s drops the display and opts for a traditional tower design, up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage or 2TB of SATA storage, and Intel Iris X graphics. Finally, the Neo 70t will come with up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM, up to 4TB of either SATA or PCIe storage, and optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics. The new Neo line will start at $799 and go on sale in March.

Rounding things off, Lenovo has a couple of new monitors that it’s targeting ThinkCentre customers with. Called the ThinkVision P27h-30 and P27q-30, both monitors offer 27-inch Quad HD panels with 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10 support, and bezel-less designs. They each work with Lenovo’s new lineup of accessories for video conferencing. The ThinkVision VoIP Modular Stack attaches to the top of the monitors and gives you the new MC60 Monitor Webcam and MS30 Monitor Soundbar. Either part can be purchased separately if you only need one.

The ThinkVision P27h and P27q will launch this July starting at $499. The MC60 Monitor Webcam will cost $129, while the Soundbar will go for $39.