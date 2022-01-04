TCL’s new 30 series smartphones will focus on bringing 5G to more people in the US

TCL has announced a new lineup of smartphones that it hopes will help bring 5G connectivity to more people in the United States. Unveiled during the Consumer Electronics Shows, the company is also debuting a 5G-enabled router to flesh out 5G connectivity in people’s everyday lives.

Notably, TCL is only announcing two new phones today called the 30 XE 5G and 30 V 5G. Neither are particularly impressive in the spec department, but they’re meant to be affordable enough so they’re accessible for people who want to get on the 5G hype train without draining their bank accounts.

The TC 30 XE 5G is the cheaper device of the two with a 6.52-inch 720p 90Hz display, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a triple camera setup with a 13MP main shooter, and a 4,500mAh battery, The 30 V 5G gets a slightly larger 6.67-inch 1080p display (albeit locked at 60Hz), a Snapdragon 480 processor, 128GB of storage, a triple camera setup with a 50Mp main lens, and 18W fast charging. Both models come with Android 11 out of the box and only come in single, drab gray colors.

No pricing or availability information was given at press time, but TCL did say the 30 XE 5G will initially be available on T-Mobile while the 30 V 5G will remain exclusive to Verizon. Both phones will get further detailed once we get closer to MWC 2022 when TCL says it’ll have more to announce in regards to its 30 series of budget phones.

TCL’s push for 5G adoption extends to its new LinkHub 5G as well, a router with Wi-Fi 6 support and capable of providing internet access for up to 256 different users at once. No further information was given on the router.

In addition, the company said it’s investing $1 billion in research and development to flesh out 5G infrastructure and establish 5G labs. “These solutions are created to liberate offices, institutions, homes, work, and entertainment venues, delivering reliable, fast cellular-powered broadband-speed internet connectivity, supporting customers and carriers,” the company said in its press release.