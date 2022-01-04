Roborock announces upgraded S7 MaxV Ultra vacuum with new dock, improved obstacle avoidance

Roborock, a smart home appliance manufacturer who makes popular robotic vacuum cleaners, today announced the new S7 MaxV Ultra vacuum at CES 2022. The new cleaner builds off of the excellent S7 from last year which happened to win one of my Best of CES 2021 awards.

The biggest difference between the S7 and S7 MaxV Ultra is the inclusion of a new Empty Wash Fill Dock which further reduces the need for manual input. According to Roborock, the dock can clean the device’s mopping mechanism during and after cleaning sessions, as well as keep the dock automatically muck-free. A new auto-refill function allows the S7 MaxV Ultra to mop up to 300 square meters (50 percent more than its predecessors) and up to 7 weeks worth of dirt and dust.

The new vacuum also includes Roborock’s updated ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance System, an upgrade over what’s on the S6 MaxV Ultra. The new system relies on an RGB camera, 3D structured light, and a new neural processing unit (NPU) to recognize objects in its path with better accuracy and move around them. It’ll show you where it’s detected different objects like furniture and different rooms within your house in the app to let you clean certain areas on demand.

Roborock also says the cleaner comes with its VibraRise mopping technology, as found on the older S7, for a more consistent clean across contrasting surfaces.

According to the company, the S7 MaxV Ultra will go on sale in the United States in the second quarter of 2022 for $1,399.99.