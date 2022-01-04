Lenovo unveils new ThinkPad Z series laptops with sustainable designs and AMD processors

At CES 2022, Lenovo has taken the wraps off a new line of ThinkPads that focus on sustainability and bringing a more modern look to the famous laptop line.

The ThinkPad Z series is certainly one of the more striking ThinkPad lines to come out of Lenovo over the past few years, and it’s all thanks to a more contemporary take on their design with thinner bezels, chamfered edges, and classier accent colors like bronze. Lenovo says each laptop uses carefully selected materials like recycled aluminum and vegan leather to minimize the devices’ impact on the environment. The packaging is also more environment-conscious using 100 percent recyclable and compostable bamboo and sugarcane, while the AC power adapter uses 90 percent post-consumer content (PCC).

Above the screen, Lenovo is finally branding its reverse-notch as a Communications Bar thanks to its inclusion of an upgraded Full HD webcam and better microphones. The infamous TrackPoint in the keyboard deck can now be double-tapped to trigger a Communication QuickMenu to control your camera and mics, and the all-glass palm rest covers the solid-state trackpad which uses force to detect clicks (just like the Yoga 9i).

Without a doubt, the designs of these laptops are intriguing by themselves. However, the specs they come with also paint an interesting picture.

The 13.3-inch and 16-inch displays offer 16:10 aspect ratios and either 1920×1200 or 3840×2400 resolutions. If you opt for the latter, you’ll be treated to an OLED panel which will undoubtedly look miles better than the standard LCD panel on the FHD model. Touch options are available for both, and they each support Dolby Vision and HDR.

Under the hood, Lenovo includes custom AMD Risen 7 Pro processors which, according to the company, are “optimized to deliver seamless audio and video performance, maximize responsiveness, and deliver incredible battery life in applications like Teams and Zoom.” Work-from-home setups and mobile offices are very clearly two areas of focus for the Z13 and Z16.

The laptops ship with integrate AMD Radeon graphics by default, while the larger Z16 gets a discrete AMD graphics option at checkout. Both models get up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, the Z13 has up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage, and the Z16 gets up to 2TB.

Running Windows 11, Lenovo promises better performance and security on these laptops, with the new Microsoft Pluton Security Processor playing a role in the latter. There’s also a fingerprint reader for logging in.

As far as battery life is concerned, Lenovo says the Z13 comes with a 50Whr cell while the Z16 gets a larger 70Whr pack. Both offer rapid charging through USB-C, but the company didn’t provide any estimates in terms of how long either laptop will last on a full charge. I suppose we’ll have to wait until review units are shipped to learn this.

Rounding things off, Lenovo says both machines offer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 4.2, optional LTE connectivity, and Dolby Atmos speakers. The Z13 is the only laptop that gets an optional faux leather finish, while the Z16 gets an SD card reader.

The new ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 will go on sale in May starting at $1,549.