CES 2022 loses Motorola, OnePlus, and P&G as in-person event continues to shrink

Last week, report after report came in confirming that various companies wouldn’t be attending the in-person portion of the Consumer Electronics Show next year. This week, Motorola, OnePlus, and P&G added themselves to that growing list, with all three companies switching to a completely virtual format for CES 2022.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg confirmed that OnePlus was pulling out of a physical presence in Las Vegas, while an email sent to Alex Hernandez of Techaeris noted Motorola’s absence from the show. P&G said they would be participating in CES 2022 completely virtually in a tweet. It’s not clear how large a presence Motorola or OnePlus would’ve had at CES anyhow since they don’t typically hold huge booths or press conferences. P&G is typically found at various booths throughout the show floor.

And Motorola bites the dust for #CES2022 in-person events. pic.twitter.com/Vcw6YHvpkk — Alex Hernandez 🎸 (@daAlexHernandez) December 28, 2021

Another CES in-person dropout: phone maker OnePlus. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 28, 2021

P&G will join the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show virtually, a change we’re making out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/QPSPlPCpRq — Procter & Gamble (@ProcterGamble) December 28, 2021

Day by day, it seems that CES 2022 continues to shrink as more and more companies decide not to send employees to the show floor out of concerns surrounding the omicron variant of COVID-19. This led many other companies including T-Mobile, Microsoft, Google, Lenovo, Amazon, AT&T, and Hisense to all cancel their in-person plans and stick with the digital experience CES will provide for those not heading out to Vegas next week.

Media outlets have also promised not to send reporters to the show, including The Verge, CNET, Engadget, and Gizmodo. I’ve also made the decision not to attend this year’s show, but I’ll be covering as much as I can virtually.

It’s a shame to see the Consumer Electronics Show’s triumphant return backfire this way. 2022 was supposed to be the show’s return to form after going digital-exclusive this year due to COVID-19. I suppose we’ll all have to look forward to CES 2023 for any version of CES that feels normal to take place.

Update Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:22 pm: Updated to reflect P&G’s decision to cancel its in-person presence at CES 2022.