Apple releases iOS 15.2 with new Voice plan for Apple Music, macro mode toggle, more

Apple has released iOS 15.2, a new update for iPhone owners that adds a few new features and fixes a bunch of bugs. Coinciding with the rollout is the release of iPadOS 15.2 which shares a lot of similarities.

iOS 15.2 includes Apple’s new Voice plan which is targeted at folks who might not want to pay the full $9.99/month it costs to get traditional Apple Music. With the Voice plan, the price is cut in half and grants you access to all the music available on the service – so long as it’s found in a playlist. Much like cheap plans from competitors, the Voice plan is only compatible with playlists and won’t let you manually select a specific song to listen to. Luckily, Apple’s added hundreds more playlists to the service’s catalog that match certain moods and scenes.

The update also includes a macro mode toggle to iPhone 13 Pro devices following the ability to disable auto-macro mode in iOS 15.1. Apple is also introducing the App Privacy Report to show you which apps use what data, Digital Legacy so you can set a Legacy Contact in case you pass away, a new Store tab in the Apple TV app for buying and renting content, and numerous bug fixes and improvements.

You can update your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software update.