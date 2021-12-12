The fourth MCU Spider-Man film is reportedly in secret development

With Spider-Man: No Way Home soon arriving in theaters after much anticipation, it seems that attention is already starting to sway in the direction of its successor. According to Matthew Belloni at Puck, the fourth MCU Spider-Man is reportedly already in development, with a new deal being cut between Marvel and Sony to continue the franchise. It’s set to star Tom Holland in the titular role.

According to multiple sources, there’s a deal for a fourth Marvel-produced movie that will star Tom Holland, and it’s already quietly in development.

This comes shortly after producer Amy Pascal confirmed that a second trilogy of Spider-Man movies would be produced with Marvel. In an interview with Fandango, Pascal said in reference to No Way Home, “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie.”

We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.

With news of the fourth entry in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise being secretly in development, it remains unclear what the next film could center around. No Way Home has yet to receive an official release, and a large majority of the story is being kept a secret. We know it revolves around the idea of the multiverse after Peter Parker duffs a spell with Dr. Strange to make the world forget his secret identity, but anything beyond that remains a mystery.

Regardless of what the next film could entail, it’s clear it’ll likely be a hit. MCU Spider-Man movies have performed incredibly well at the box office, with Homecoming raking in $880.1 million worldwide and Far From Home bringing in over $1 billion around the globe. No Way Home is currently projected to earn $150 million during its opening weekend, and that could mean it’ll be the next billion-dollar Marvel movie and the first during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since it’s so early, it’s inappropriate to speculate what the fourth Tom Holland Spider-Man film may include or when it’ll be released. However, once enough people have seen No Way Home, it’s safe to assume theories and speculation will begin running ramped, so stay tuned and beware of spoilers.