Idris Elba’s Knuckles debuts in first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The somewhat unexpected success of 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog spawned a sequel at Paramount Pictures sooner than some expected, and next year, we’ll get to see that movie on the big screen. Today during The Game Awards, the first trailer for the film titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released, giving us our first glimpse at some new characters.

What’s immediately noticeable is Jim Carrey’s transformation from the old film. At the end of the original Sonic, it’s revealed that Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik (more commonly known as Dr. Eggman) was sent off to a mysterious mushroom-filled planet where he adopted a bald hair style and Lucious mustache. It’s the same look Eggman has used in past appearances in video games and TV shows, so it’ll feel much more familiar to long-time Sonic fans.

Obviously, the stars of the trailer are Tails and Knuckles. Played by Colleen O’Shaughnessey and Idris Elba respectively, the two new additions to Sonic’s universe will add both help in his mission to take down Eggman and raise the stakes even higher, as it appears Knuckles will play a villainous role in the film.

From the trailer, it seems that Sonic (played by Ben Schwartz) is enjoying his time on Earth by being a vigilante of sorts, running around Montana and keeping people safe. James Marsden returns as Tom Wachowski and tries to convince the Blue Blur from overdoing it with his powers and waiting for the moment he can flourish. It’s then that a giant egg-shaped ship lands on Earth with flying robots, green smoke, and more in tow, cementing the moment that Sonic’s time to shine has come.

Later, it’s revealed that Knuckles will be battling Sonic in the movie, and he seems to have some sort of connection with Eggman.

From the looks of it, this movie might be better than the original. Obviously, this is the only look I’ve gotten at the film, but there’s definitely a lot more action and a classic coming-of-age vibe to the entire thing. Dare I say it, I’m kind of excited to see this movie myself.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters April 8, 2022.