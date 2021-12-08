iOS 15.2 will include Apple Music’s Voice plan and SharePlay when it’s released

Apple has seeded both developers and public testers with the release candidate of iOS 15.2, and the update’s full release notes have been published alongside it. In them, the company confirms that the new $4.99/month Voice plan for Apple Music will be supported, as well as SharePlay and a host of other updates. These same updates will be included in iPadOS 15.2 which has also received a release candidate.

Apple’s new Voice plan is targeted at folks who might not want to pay the full $9.99/month it costs to get traditional Apple Music. With the Voice plan, the price is cut in half and grants you access to all the music available on the service – so long as it’s found in a playlist. Much like cheap plans from competitors, the Voice plan is only compatible with playlists and won’t let you manually select a specific song to listen to. Luckily, Apple’s added hundreds more playlists to the service’s catalog that match certain moods and scenes.

While primarily built for smart home speakers, the Voice plan is also compatible with all of Apple’s other devices you’ll find Apple Music on. I imagine the experience might be a bit strange on an iPhone which is much more touch-centric than anything, but if you want to save money and still gain access to the Apple Music library, this looks like a good way to do so.

iOS 15.2 will also finally introduce SharePlay which was originally announced when iOS 15 was unveiled at WWDC 2021. SharePlay will allow you and your friends to enjoy content from a number of streaming services and apps over FaceTime. It’s a first-party approach to virtual watching parties people had during the lockdown phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s pretty clear that the feature’s a little late to really capitalize on anything.

At launch, SharePlay will support apps like Apple TV+, Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Pluto TV, Showtime, Apple Music, SoundCloud, Apple Fitness+, BetterMe, SmartGym, and Apollo for Reddit. iMore has a full list of all the services that’ll be ready when SharePlay starts rolling out.

In addition, iOS 15.2 will bring a macro mode toggle to iPhone 13 Pro devices following the ability to disable auto-macro mode in iOS 15.1. Apple is also introducing the App Privacy Report to show you which apps use what data, Digital Legacy so you can set a Legacy Contact in case you pass away, a new Store tab in the Apple TV app for buying and renting content, and numerous bug fixes and improvements.

It’s unclear when iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 will be formally released to the public, but it’s likely it’ll arrive before Christmas given the RC’s rollout this week.