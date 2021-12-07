Apple is fixing charging and external display issues with macOS Monterey 12.1

Apple has rolled out the Release Candidate of macOS Monterey 12.1 to developers and public beta testers ahead of its official public roll-out, and it looks like it’ll be a meaningful upgrade for those who have experienced odd bugs with their Macs recently.

Notably, Apple is fixing an issue that pegs the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro where MagSafe stops charging when the machine is powered down and the lid is closed. There was no reported reason behind the issue, but Apple appears to be fixing it with macOS 12.1.

Also in the update is a fix for playing HDR video on YouTube which could cause the 2021 MacBook Pros to freak out. There’s a fix for menu items that get hidden by the notch as well.

Apple also says there’s a patch for charging issues pegging MacBook Pros and Airs when they’re connected to Thunderbolt/USB-C external displays. Rounding things off are display and screen saver fixes as well as a patch for the trackpad which could become unresponsive before.

The update also promises a few new features, including SharePlay compatibility as well as support for Apple Music’s new $4.99/month Voice plan. The Photos app, Messages, Apple TV, Siri, Search, Apple ID, and more are also seeing improvements. MacRumors has a full list of everything included in the update.

Currently, it’s unclear when the update will roll out to all users, but it’s likely that it’ll arrive by Christmas given the fact the RC is out.