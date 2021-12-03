The best sleeves for your 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

Apple just released a dynamic duo of new MacBook Pros complete with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, mini-LED screens, more ports, and improved battery life. By far, these are some of Apple’s best laptops to date, and if you buy one, chances are you’ll want to protect your investment as best you can.
The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 while the 16-inch starts at $2,499. That’s a lot of money for a laptop no matter how you look at it, and I doubt you’re in the mood to scratch or dent yours thanks to accidental drops and miscellaneous junk tossing around in your backpack. So I’m sure many of you, like myself, could be sniffing around for a new bag or sleeve for your new M1 Pro/Max-powered laptop.
Below, I’ve rounded up seven of the best sleeves and bags I could find for Apple’s latest MacBook Pros. These should cover virtually anyone’s needs, and they look pretty good too.
tomtoc Recycled Laptop Sleeve: $24.99
A terrific all-around sleeve for your MacBook Pro
If you’re looking for sleeve that checks all the boxes, the tomtoc Recycled Laptop Sleeve is worth checking out. It’s available in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes for the new MacBook Pros and offers reinforced edges for protection against slips and drops. It offers a rain-repellant coating so that it doesn’t get terribly wet, and it’s relatively sleek and stylish with its various color options. You’ll also find a handy zipped compartment on the front for cable storage if you wanna bring your charger with you.
Inateck Laptop Case Sleeve: $29.99
Another great all-around sleeve, plus a bonus accessory bag
The Inateck Laptop Case Sleeve isn’t entirely different compared to the tomtoc option, but it throws in a free accessory bag as a token of the company’s appreciation for your purchase. Free stuff is always great, and a laptop sleeve that looks this good and is available for both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros is worth considering because of it.
FINPAC Hard Laptop Sleeve Case: $25.99
A great option if you need hard-shell protection for your 14-inch MacBook Pro
FINPAC has a solid case/sleeve if you’re looking for hard-shell protection for your 2021 MacBook Pro. It has shock-absorbing materials that safeguard your machine against drops, and it’ll be more resistant to being crammed into tight bags. It’s priced at $24.99 and comes in multiple colors, but it seems to only be available for the 14-inch model.
Comfyable Leather Laptop Sleeve: $20.99
A sleeve for the leather fan in all of us
Leather fans will want to check out this sleeve from Comfyable. It’s available for both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and offers a faux leather finish that ships in various colors. It offers just enough protection to save your laptop from scratches and dents while it resides in your backpack, and it’s not terribly thick.
Comfyable Laptop Sleeve: $22.99
A sleeve with a touch of class
I’m highlighting this sleeve from Comfyable not because it’s totally different from other sleeves I’ve already mentioned, but because it looks pretty. Available for both sizes of the new MacBook Pro, it ships in a classy pink and black finish with gold accents to add some bling to your everyday carry.
Herschel Spokane Sleeve: $49.99
A premium sleeve for your MacBook Pro
If you’d like a sleeve that uses premium materials from a designer brand, look no further than Herschel’s Spokane Sleeve. It’s available for both the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and features a minimalist design with a magnetic flap for protection. While it’s not the sleeve to buy for maximum protection, it’s definitely a nice cover for general protection while out and about.
Lacdo 14 Inch 360° Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag: $26.99
An affordable shoulder bag with plenty of storage
If you want a compact form factor like a sleeve but the versatility of a full-blown shoulder bag, this option from Lacdo is worth a look. It offers plenty of storage for any additional accessories and decent protection for your MacBook Pro. Available in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, its $26.99 price point is affordable and still gets some good bang for your buck.
