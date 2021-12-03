The best sleeves for your 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

Apple just released a dynamic duo of new MacBook Pros complete with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, mini-LED screens, more ports, and improved battery life. By far, these are some of Apple’s best laptops to date, and if you buy one, chances are you’ll want to protect your investment as best you can.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at $1,999 while the 16-inch starts at $2,499. That’s a lot of money for a laptop no matter how you look at it, and I doubt you’re in the mood to scratch or dent yours thanks to accidental drops and miscellaneous junk tossing around in your backpack. So I’m sure many of you, like myself, could be sniffing around for a new bag or sleeve for your new M1 Pro/Max-powered laptop.

Below, I’ve rounded up seven of the best sleeves and bags I could find for Apple’s latest MacBook Pros. These should cover virtually anyone’s needs, and they look pretty good too.

Disclosure: Matridox has affiliate partnerships with some retailers and may earn commissions through affiliate links. This does not influence editorial content in any way.