Amazon has the new MacBook Pros for $50 off with launch-day shipping

I pre-ordered a new 14-inch MacBook Pro over the weekend from Apple and I was disappointed to see it wouldn’t ship until the first week of December. The backorders for both the new 14-ich and 16-inch models are unusually high due to serious demand, and it doesn’t look like the situation’s gonna get better anytime soon.

That is, unless you shop elsewhere.

Amazon has the deal

I heard this morning that Amazon has the new 14-inch and 16-inch models listed on their store, and you’ll even save a few bucks if you buy the 14-inch model from them. Currently, the 512GB configuration is $50 off at $1,949.99, as well as the 1TB configuration in Silver for $2,449.99. That’s the one I got since it also comes with the 10-core Apple M1 Pro chip, as well as 16GB of RAM and a 96Wh power adapter.

The best part is that it doesn’t look like Amazon is facing the same backorder issues as Apple. When I checked out, Amazon said my MacBook Pro would be delivered on Thursday, October 28th once its shipped on launch day, October 26th. If you’re too anxious to wait until late November or early December for your MacBook Pro, you’ll probably wanna check out what Amazon’s offering.

Disclosure: Matridox has affiliate partnerships with some retailers and may earn commissions through affiliate links. This does not influence editorial content in any way.