Microsoft is now letting Insiders test Android apps on Windows 11

One of the headlining features of Windows 11 was its support for Android apps. Microsoft kind of took the world by surprise when it announced this expansion of software support since it seemed extremely unlikely to ever actually become a supported thing you can do on your Windows PC. But low and behold, the feature exists, and it’s currently available for Insiders.

The expansion is powered by the Amazon App Store which is now integrated with the main Microsoft Store. Amazon’s array of Android apps that are available on Fire tablets should be available to all Windows 11 users once the feature’s live for everyone, although only 50 “curated” apps have been made to Insiders for testing.

When you install an Android app on your PC, it’ll act like any other Windows application. You’ll be able to use it in multitasking, use keyboard shortcuts, pin it to your Start menu, and more. The apps will run off a new Linux kernel and a sub-OS based on Android. Support for Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm processors is also available.

As of now, it’s unclear when the feature will finally start shipping to customers, but here’s to hoping that’s sooner than later.