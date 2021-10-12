Apple is announcing new MacBook Pros on October 18th – here’s what to expect

By far one of the most hyped announcements to come this year has to be the new MacBook Pros that have been rumored time and time again. These new laptops will bring a new definition of “pro” to Apple’s lineup, and we’re finally gonna get to see them on October 18th.

Apple’s “Unleashed” event

Apple has confirmed it’s hosting an event on Monday, October 18th. Like every event since WWDC 2020, it’ll be completely virtual and streamed online for free. It’ll kick off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET that day.

Unleashed! These next six days are going to speed by. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/0ops2bVPvl — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 12, 2021

The company’s invitations include the tagline “Unleashed.” Paired with a fast-feeling teaser image, it’s safe to assume Apple has some speed upgrades to talk about during the event pertaining to some of its products.

As per usual, Apple is keeping a tight lip on any major teasers before the event kicks off.

What are they announcing?

I’m glad you asked!

New MacBook Pros

All rumors point to a revamped line of MacBook Pros with both 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes. The laptops will come with redesigned chassis with thinner display bezels; no Touch Bar (potentially); and more ports like USB-A, an SD card reader, and the return of MagSafe charging.

Those displays will reportedly offer mini-LED panels which will offer much deeper blacks and richer color, although not as deep or rich as OLED. Ross Young, an analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants, claims the new MacBook Pros will have 120Hz refresh rates as well which would be very exciting.

But the most anticipated of the new MacBook Pros is, by the way, the M1X processor. Apple is rumored to include an upgraded version of the M1 chip which has proven to be wildly powerful and efficient in last year’s MacBooks and this year’s iPad Pros. The M1X will only up the ante with more powerful performance and similar efficiency. Not much is known about how much more powerful it’ll be compared to the standard M1, so stay tuned for details.

In addition, the new MacBook Pros could both start at 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, include 1080p webcams, and offer support for “more than 1 display” according to a leaker on Twitter.

New AirPods

A lot of people seem to think Apple will also finally release a set of new AirPods at this event. Apple was rumored to announce a redesigned version of the regular AirPods during the iPhone 13 event back in September, but that obviously didn’t happen. It isn’t clear what, in terms of new features, the new AirPods will come with beyond a refreshed design. I suppose we’ll have to wait to find out.

My takeaway

I’ve been ready for a new MacBook since the day I parted ways with my 2010 MacBook Pro good friends of mine gave me many years ago. I’ll be going to CES 2022 in Las Vegas in January, and I’d like to have something that’s portable, powerful, and lasts me a full day on the show floor. The rumors are saying the next MacBook Pros with their M1X processor will do that for me, which makes me very excited.

I’m a little worried about how much they might cost. No one seems to have an idea of where they’ll start, but my guess would be $1,499 if the baseline models do in fact come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Regardless of how much they cost, I can already tell that the moment they go up for pre-order, I’ll be placing an order for a 14-inch model.

As for the AirPods, there’s a small chance I’ll pick them up if the price is right (current rumors hint at a $129-$149 price point). But then again, I’m pretty happy with my Galaxy Buds 2, so we’ll see what happens.