Apple unveils upgraded $329 iPad

Apple has announced a new version of its baseline iPad with updated performance. The device will retail for what every version of the baseline iPad has in the past: $329.

The new iPad has the same design as past iPads with chunky bezels and a 10.2-inch Retina display, which now supports True Tone. Under the hood, Apple upgrades the tablet with an A13 Bionic processor, the same chip in the iPhone 11 series. It’ll offer a noticeable performance boost over the A10 Fusion chip previously included in the device. Apple says the chip can help improve image quality on both the back and front cameras.

Speaking of which, the new iPad has an upgraded 12MP ultra-wide camera which includes support for Center Stage, Apple’s software-based way of tracking your head during video calls. It’s a Pro-grade feature, having only been included on the iPad Pro series in the past, so it’s nice to see it trickle down to the cheaper iPad so quickly.

The standard iPad is stuck with the first-gen Apple Pencil, unfortunately, and the rest of the experience will feel kind of boring. The speakers haven’t changed, you still get Touch ID, there’s still a Lightning connector, and there’s still no 5G. You do get twice the storage now with 64GB on the baseline model, which is nice.

Apple will launch the new iPad next week, with preorders up now.