Amazon is updating the home screen on its Kindle for easier navigation

Amazon is rolling out a new home screen layout for the Kindle. In a software update, the company has included a redesigned version of the home screen that will help make navigating your device easier.

On the home screen, suggestions from your library and reading list will be present right on the first page along with a search bar and suggestions for new books. Instead of tapping a button at the top of your Kindle, you’ll now swipe down to view quick settings like airplane mode and brightness. A new bottom navigation bar is also present, making it easier to access the last book you were reading and your full library.

Later this year, Amazon says it’ll roll out new filter and sort menus for your library, as well as a new collections view and an interactive scroll bar.

Amazon also highlights how the Kindle has gotten faster over the last year through software updates, along with the ability to display the cover of the book you’re reading as your lockscreen.

According to the company, the 8th-gen Kindle, 7th-gen Kindle Paperwhite, and both Kindle Oasis models will get the software update. It should begin rolling out rapidly over the air over the next few weeks.