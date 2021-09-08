Lenovo’s new ThinkVision P27u monitor has professional color, speakers, and tons of ports

Lenovo has unveiled a new ThinkVision P27u monitor during its Tech World event this year. Called the ThinkVision P27u-20, the monitor serves as a successor to the previous P27u which I found to be excellent despite a bit overkill for regular consumers.

The new P27u seems to improve everything about the previous model. It still boasts a 27-inch 3840×2160 display with support for 99.1 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 99.5 percent of the Adobe RGB gamut. It has professional screen-tuning software to suit various workflows like photography and video editing, while a new ThinkColour feature aids in adapting the display to whichever device you’ve connected. The display also has Vesa Certified DisplayHDR 400 support.

For those wondering, it’s still 16:9 and sticks with a 60Hz refresh rate.

To make your setup simpler, Lenovo has integrated speakers into the P27u-20. It also has a ton of ports that allow the monitor to double as a hub for all of your connections. There’s two Thunderbolt 4 ports (one in, one out), two HDMI 2.0 ports, a single DisplayPort, four USB ports, a standard USB-C port, an Ethernet jack, and a 3.5mm audio port.

The design of the new P27u isn’t very different compared to the older model, as you have all the adjustable elements. You do get a headset rack this time around, which is nice, along with a detachable shading hood. It’s also only available in one color (“Raven Black,” according to Lenovo), but that makes sense given how this monitor is geared toward professionals.

Lenovo will price the ThinkVision P27u-20 at $769. It’ll go on sale this December.