Lenovo’s latest IdeaPads have AMD Ryzen 7 processors, Nvidia GeForce graphics, Windows 11

Today at its annual Tech World event, Lenovo has unveiled a pair of new IdeaPads that will be among the first to ship with Windows 11. The IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon is geared toward consumers with its OLED display and lightweight form factor, while the IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro strives to appeal to those who need more power from their laptop with extra ports and more advanced graphics.

IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbom

IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro

The IdeaPad Slim 7 series looks like any other laptop Lenovo has shipped in recent memory, with a gray/silver color scheme and a reverse notch for the Windows Hello cameras above their displays. The Slim 7 Carbon comes with a carbon fiber and magnesium construction for extra durability, while the Slim 7 Pro appears to only include magnesium in its build.

The screens on both models are pretty different from one another. The Slim 7 Carbon has a 14-inch Quad HD+ OLED display that gets up to 400 nits bright and boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Slim 7 Pro has a larger 16-inch display with 500 nits of brightness and an IPS panel. You can also get the Slim 7 Pro with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both models support Dolby Vision HDR, while only the Slim 7 Carbon gets touch support.

In terms of specs, the Slim 7 Carbon comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD PCIe M.2 storage. The device can also be configured with Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics in case the integrated AMD Radeon graphics aren’t enough. You also get a 61Whr battery that, according to Lenovo, can last up to 14.5 hours on a full charge.

On the Silm 7 Pro, it’s a bit of a different tale. This laptop comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of storage. You can also get Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 discrete graphics, and there’s a 75WHr battery with up to 12.5 hours of stamina on a full charge.

The ports on either laptop also vary. The Slim 7 Carbon keeps things basic with a pair of DisplayPort 1.4-equipped USB-C ports, a third standard USB-C port, and a headphone jack. The Slim 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a pair of USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a single USB-C port, a dedicated power port, an SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. If having an eclectic variety of ports is important to you, you’ll obviously wanna go with the Slim 7 Pro here.

IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon

IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro

As I mentioned earlier, both devices will come with Windows 11 on board. Lenovo says you’ll get its Alexa-powered Show Mode built-in along with its Smart Assist features like “flip-to-boot” (a.k.a. open the lid to turn it on when it’s off), auto screen-locking, and more. It also includes some extra privacy settings to further safeguard your information on the web.

Of course, since both machines will come with Windows 11 out of the box, they won’t be shipping until after Windows 11 is released on October 5th. Lenovo says both the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon and Slim 7 Pro will be available later next month. The Carbon will cost $1,289.99 while the Pro will go for $1,449.