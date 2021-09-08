Lenovo unveils new Chromebook Duet 5 with OLED display, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 for $429.99

Lenovo has announced a new 2-in-1 Chromebook during its Tech World 2021 event. Called the Chromebook Duet 5, the device is a spiritual successor to the wildly popular Chromebook Duet from last year. The Duet 5 launches next month for $429.99.

Chromebook Duet (2020)

Chromebook Duet 5 (2021)

At first glance, the Chromebook Duet 5 looks a lot like the original Duet. Side by side, though, it’s clear Lenovo made a handful of improvements to the design. The bezels around the screen are much thinner, and the overall footprint is larger thanks to the 13.3-inch screen, 3.2-inches bigger than last year. The tablet itself is just 7.24mm thick and weighs 1.5 pounds.

Speaking of the screen, the display now uses a Samsung-manufactured OLED panel so colors are more vibrant and blacks are inkier. Lenovo says the display supports 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 400 nits of brightness. Under the hood, you’ll find a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Chromebook Duet 5’s design lets it turn into a laptop of sorts thanks to its detachable keyboard. Lenovo says this generation’s keyboard is more spacious thanks to the larger design, while the keys themselves offer deeper travel for a more satisfying typing experience.

Lenovo says the device also comes with quad speakers for “crystal-clear audio” along with a stylus in the box for drawing and writing. The Chromebook Duet 5 runs on Chrome OS (obviously) and comes with all the usual features like phone synchronization, Android apps, and improved efficiency.

According to Lenovo, the Duet 5 has up to 15 hours of battery life on a full charge thanks to the 42Whr battery. It includes Rapid Charge via USB-C.

Like the Duet that came before it, I can totally see the Duet 5 becoming popular with those who want a reliable Chromebook with some level of versatility. It has a versatile form factor, what seems to be a pretty great screen, good performance, and an appealing price tag at $429.99. With the holiday season quickly approaching, I’d keep your eyes on this device.