Lenovo unveils new budget gaming monitors with AMD FreeSync, 120Hz refresh rate

Lenovo has announced a pair of new budget-friendly gamer-focused monitors at its annual Tech World event. The new G24e-20 and G27e-20 monitors will go on sale next month on Lenovo’s website, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The only difference between the two monitors is their screen sizes. The G24e, as its name suggests, has a 24-inch display while the G27e has a 27-inch display. Both offer Full HD resolutions and 100Hz refresh rates which Lenovo says can be overdriven to 120Hz. Lenovo utilizes VA panels for improved visibility at different angles, and there are plenty of ways to adjust them to fit your setup.

The monitors use AMD FreeSync Premium technology for a “fluid, tear-free and low-latency experience” driven by “a 1ms Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT) for excellent perceived blur reduction, making the moving objects on your display screen appear clearer and sharper.” Both screens get up to 300 nits bright and support 95 percent of the sRGB color gamut.

Lenovo also says both screens come with its Artery software platform that provides “a simple graphical interface for users to quickly control display attributes and adjust color settings for a more comfortable experience.”

Rounding things off, the G24e and G27e have simple designs with gamer-esque triangular stands and minimal bezels. Lenovo says the former will cost $209.99 while the latter will retail for $239.99.