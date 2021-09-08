Lenovo unveils its own wireless earbuds with noise canceling and multi-device support for $99.99

Lenovo has decided to enter the wireless earbud market. At its annual Tech World 2021 event, the company has revealed the new Smart Wireless Earbuds. Priced at $99.99, the buds seem to offer a pretty complete package when compared to the competition.

That package includes smart noise canceling which Lenovo says can silence outside noise by up to 38 decibels. The six microphones on the earbuds can also help improve how your voice sounds while on a call. They’re also helpful for interacting with the Google Assistant which is supported by the buds.

One of the best features of the Smart Wireless Earbuds is multi-device support. Lenovo says you can connect the headphones to up to two devices simultaneously and have the buds switch to whichever device you’re working on. You also get fast pairing support on Android and Windows.

According to Lenovo, the Smart Wireless Earbuds have 11mm dynamic drivers that offer “great sound and punched-up bass.” Different ear tip sizes are included in the box for a precise fit, and the headphones are IPX4 certified for sweat resistance.

As far as battery life is concerned, Lenovo says you can expect up to seven hours on a full charge, while the case can supply up to 28 hours of juice. Both wired and wireless charging are supported.

The Smart Wireless Earbuds seem to offer a package similar to other $99 earbuds like the Pixel Buds A-Series and Nothing Ear(1)s. However, it’s clear that some hesitation is applicable before buying these things.

For one, they don’t look that good. Lenovo is using this super clunky design that isn’t as appealing as other earbuds which aim to be more discrete than anything. Plus, the case the buds come in doesn’t look very small at all, which isn’t great if you carry your buds in your pocket.

Then there’s the whole sound thing. Lenovo isn’t known for sound quality, so it’ll be interesting to see if they can pull a rabbit out a hat and offer a competitive listening experience.

I’ll be working on getting my hands on a pair to review. Until then, Lenovo says you’ll be able to buy them starting next month from its website.