Google releases final Android 12 beta, Pixel 5a users included

Google today released the fifth and final beta of Android 12 ahead of its release. According to the company’s developer blog, the actual release of the software to the public is “a few weeks away,” which could mean we’ll see it roll out to everyone by the end of the month.

The latest beta has a suite of platform stability improvements, security enhancements, and more. There are a few new features like Google’s new Material You-themed clock widgets, but there’s nothing that will change the overall experience of using the OS. Those changes came and went in earlier betas when Google was still exploring what it wanted to settle on for the final version of Android 12.

In addition, Google says those who bought the new Pixel 5a can begin testing Android 12 if they wish. Unless you’re super anxious to get the new OS, I’d recommend waiting for the official release so you don’t have to worry about running into an unexpected bug or crash (remember, Android 12’s still technically a beta).

Those currently enrolled in the Android Beta Program will get the latest beta as an OTA. If you have yet to enroll, you can do so here.