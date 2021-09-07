Subscribe to Wiretapped
Latest

Twitter is testing an Instagram-like layout for photos

Photos, videos, and GIFs are appearing edge-to-edge on some user’s iPhones.
September 7, 2021
1 minute read
Total
7
Shares
7
0
0
0
0
0

Twitter is always changing something about how it looks on your phone, and the company’s latest test in that respect has to do with how photos appear. In a limited test on iOS, the company has confirmed it’s experimenting with displaying photos edge-to-edge on your screen, just like how images appear on Instagram. Aspect ratios remain unaffected.

Any sort of image-related content will be displayed edge-to-edge, which means videos and GIFs will appear this way as well. Of course, with no limit on aspect ratios, if someone tweets out an abnormally long image, you’ll be scrolling for a pretty long time. This is why we have tests, I suppose.

Is this a better way to show off visual content on Twitter? I’m not sure. I’m fine with how images appear now, but that’s not the case for everyone since the company has faced accusations of discrimination against other races when cropping photos. This would obviously solve those problems, but not necessarily improve the overall user experience.

If you get the new UI on your iPhone, let me know on Twitter @LegendaryScoop. I’d love to hear your thoughts on it.

Author
Max Buondonno
Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Bose unveils Smart Soundbar 900 w/ Dolby Atmos, AirPlay 2, and $899.95 price tag

Next Article

Lenovo's latest IdeaPads have AMD Ryzen 7 processors, Nvidia GeForce graphics, Windows 11