Bose unveils Smart Soundbar 900 w/ Dolby Atmos, AirPlay 2, and $899.95 price tag

Bose has announced a new soundbar by the name of the Smart Soundbar 900, and you’ll have to be pretty invested in your home theater setup to justify its price. At $899.95, Bose is definitely targeting the high-end of the home theater market, but it at least seems to offer a solid package for the money you pay.

The speaker has an oval-shaped design and a wraparound metal grille. Bose also includes a glass plate on the top with support for touch controls. You can connect it to your TV over either HDMI eARC or an optical audio cable. It also supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as private listening with headphones like the new QuietComfort 45s.

The Soundbar 900, which replaces the Soundbar 700, has Dolby Atmos support, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect support, and even support for the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also works with Bose’s other smart speakers for whole-home listening. That lets the speaker go head-to-head with competitors like Sonos, LG, and Samsung.

The company makes some bold claims in terms of sound quality with the Soundbar 900, but that’s to be expected for the price. Bose says the speaker offers PhaseGuide technology that can add dimensions to the output by “pinning” distinct sounds to the right or left of your room. Similarly, the company’s TrueSpace technology enhances vertical output and helps certain sounds seem like they’re coming from above you.

In addition, QuietPort technology helps with bass performance with “virtually no distortion at any volume.” Finally, ADAPTIiQ technology can help if your furniture or placement of the speaker isn’t ideal.

The Soundbar 900 is certainly an interesting option for those who want a new soundbar for their TV. That ~$900 price tag is steep, but if sound quality is as good as Bose says it is, it could be worth it in the end. I’ll be working on getting a review unit, so stay tuned.

The speaker ships in black and white finishes and launches September 23rd.