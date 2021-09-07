Apple announces September 14th ‘California Streaming’ event, iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 expected

Apple has officially sent out invitations to its online-only event, being held on September 14th, where the company will announce its new iPhone 13 series and Apple Watch Series 7. The keynote will occur at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

We’re California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/OjOvJFXlHd — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 7, 2021

The company’s invitation this time around is a play on California Dreamin’ by The Mamas & The Papas. I’m not sure what “California Streaming” means beyond the fact the event will be streamed live from California, but it could have something to do with improved 5G connectivity or something. I’m choosing to assume it’s not about Apple TV Plus.

At the event, Apple will more than likely take the wraps off its new iPhone 13 series which will consist of successors to all of the devices in the iPhone 12 series, including the iPhone 12 mini. The two Pro models are expected to have 120Hz refresh rates and significantly upgraded cameras. Tweaked designs with smaller notches, an A15 processor, new colors, and LEO satellite connectivity are also rumored across the lineup.

Apple will also unveil the redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 with flat edges, bigger screens and case sizes, and new watch faces. Recent reports indicate the watch could be delayed due to manufacturing difficulties, but the delay shouldn’t slow things down too much in terms of when you’ll be able to buy the watch.

In addition, Apple is expected to reveal new AirPods with an AirPods Pro-esque design minus the silicone ear tips. There’s also a chance Apple will take this opportunity to reveal its new M1X-powered MacBook Pros, but Mac announcements usually don’t happen until October.

As per usual, I’ll have lots of coverage of everything Apple announces, including perspective and opinion pieces in the days and weeks following. Stay tuned, everyone – Apple Season is only beginning.