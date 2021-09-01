Subscribe to Wiretapped
Microsoft hosting event on September 22nd, could unveil Surface Duo 2

The company’s next Surface event could also showcase a new Surface Book with a non-detachable display.
September 1, 2021
1 minute read
Microsoft has announced it’s hosting an event on September 22nd that will focus on the company’s Surface hardware. The event will be held exclusively online and won’t feature any in-person portion. It’ll kick off at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

The event’s teaser features a device that resembles a Surface Pro X, so it looks like we’ll get a device that has a similar form factor at the event. Notably, that could be a new Surface Pro X or even a new Surface Pro 8. There’s plenty we don’t know about Microsoft’s plans, so anything could happen.

We’re also expecting a new Surface Laptop 4 which wouldn’t have a detachable display. Therefore, it might sport a name like “Surface Laptop Pro,” although that’s just a rumor.

Of course, perhaps the most leaked device we’re expecting is the Surface Duo 2. It’s expected to offer many upgrades over the original dual-screen Android phone from the company with better cameras, a Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G, a tweaked design, and better software. We’ve been waiting for a new Surface Duo ever since it was discovered the original model, quite frankly, sucks. Hopefully, this second-generation will fix almost all its problems.

Of course, I’ll be tuning into the event so stay tuned for my coverage.

Max Buondonno
