Microsoft hosting event on September 22nd, could unveil Surface Duo 2

Microsoft has announced it’s hosting an event on September 22nd that will focus on the company’s Surface hardware. The event will be held exclusively online and won’t feature any in-person portion. It’ll kick off at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT.

The event’s teaser features a device that resembles a Surface Pro X, so it looks like we’ll get a device that has a similar form factor at the event. Notably, that could be a new Surface Pro X or even a new Surface Pro 8. There’s plenty we don’t know about Microsoft’s plans, so anything could happen.

We’re also expecting a new Surface Laptop 4 which wouldn’t have a detachable display. Therefore, it might sport a name like “Surface Laptop Pro,” although that’s just a rumor.

Of course, perhaps the most leaked device we’re expecting is the Surface Duo 2. It’s expected to offer many upgrades over the original dual-screen Android phone from the company with better cameras, a Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G, a tweaked design, and better software. We’ve been waiting for a new Surface Duo ever since it was discovered the original model, quite frankly, sucks. Hopefully, this second-generation will fix almost all its problems.

Of course, I’ll be tuning into the event so stay tuned for my coverage.