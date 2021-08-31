Microsoft officially confirms Windows 11 is coming October 5th

Microsoft has officially announced that its next major update for Windows, Windows 11, will start rolling out to the public on October 5th. The company jokingly mentioned on Twitter that while it would’ve been cool to release the update on November 11th (a.k.a. 11.11), they “just couldn’t wait any longer” to roll it out.

As perfect as 11.11 *would* be, we just couldn't wait any longer to make #Windows11 available. Get it October 5th, and read all about it now. — Windows (@Windows) August 31, 2021

The upgrade will first roll out to new computers that meet Microsoft’s standards for Windows 11, with other existing machines getting the update in the weeks following the initial roll-out. That might mean you’ll have to wait until 2022 to get Windows 11 depending on when your computer came out.

You’ll also, of course, have to meet Microsoft’s minimum spec requirements which include a 1GHz dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. I went over the latest on Microsoft’s confusing PC support for Windows 11 in the last edition of Wiretapped, and the TL;DR of it is you better hope you get Windows 11 through Windows Update. Otherwise, you might not get any official updates or security patches.

That would suck, of course, because Windows 11 is a major release for Microsoft and perhaps one of the most important releases in Windows’ history. It has an all-new UI, support for Android apps, improved performance, a new Microsoft Store, a new Start menu, updated multitasking capabilities, deep integration with Microsoft Teams, and more. It represents a new chapter for Microsoft as it tries to drum up interest in the OS after it somewhat died down following the release of Windows 10 in 2015.

Microsoft has a tool that lets you check to see if your PC will be supported by Windows 11. I recommend giving it a try so you’ll know whether the software will eventually reach your PC.