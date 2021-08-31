Bose unveils new QuietComfort 45 headphones w/ noise canceling, better mics, 24-hour battery

Bose has announced its new QuietComfort 45 headphones that will replace the aging QuietComfort 35 II model. The new cans will go on sale September 23rd and cost $329.99.

It’s worth noting that the QuietComfort line is no longer Bose’s flagship line of headphones. That title belongs to the Noise Canceling Headphones 700 which come with a more modern design, touch controls, and better noise canceling. The QC45s, by comparison, don’t stray too far from the higher-end model, but there are some qualities that remind you of the cheaper price.

That starts with the more plastic-y design. Bose is sticking with a design that’s instantly familiar to anyone who’s seen the QC35s. It has the same five-button array across the ear cups, the same adjustable headband, and the same 2.5mm port. There is a USB-C port this time around instead of microUSB which Bose says can achieve a three-hour change after charging for 15 minutes.

Speaking of power, the QC45s come with up to 24 hours of endurance, four extra hours over the QC35s. The QC45s are also better at canceling out surrounding noise thanks to a renewed focus on mid-range frequencies. Unfortunately, there’s no way to adjust how much noise canceling you want. That being said, the headphones do come with a transparency mode called “Aware Mode” powered by a new array of microphones which can help minimize other sounds while on voice calls.

Rounding things off, Bose says the QC45s come with multi-device pairing which is perhaps the greatest bonus feature for any pair of headphones.

The QuietComfort 45 headphones come in black and a smokey gray color. You can pre-order them now if you want to reserve a pair.