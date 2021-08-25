Fitbit unveils new Charge 5 w/ full-color display, ECG recording for $179

Fitbit has unveiled its new Charge 5 fitness tracker. Like the Charge 4, it comes with a slender design and a small-ish screen, but it’s now in color instead of black and white. There are also a bunch of new fitness features like ECG and EDA readings. It goes on sale this fall (just in time for the holiday shopping season) and will cost $179.95.

Charge 5

Charge 4

At first, it might be hard to tell the difference between the Charge 5 and its predecessor, the Charge 4. Side by side, you’ll notice the Charge 5’s more rounded design compared to the squared-off edges of the Charge 4. The bands for the Charge 5 are also different, which means bands you already own won’t fit.

Like past Charges, the Charge 5 doesn’t have any buttons. There isn’t even a pressure-sensitive ridge to do things like turn the screen on. Fitbit’s going all-in on the touchscreen to control every aspect of the device, which should serve as a very interesting experience when you try to turn it on.

Speaking of the screen, Fitbit includes a new full-color AMOLED display on the Charge 5 which will undoubtedly look better than any past Charge. The screen can get up to 450 nits bright (compared to 200 nits on the Charge 4) and can even stay on all the time thanks to an always-on display feature in the settings.

As is the case with every new Fitbit, there’s a handful of new fitness features debuting on the Charge 5. For the first time on a Fitbit, you’ll be able to record electrocardiograms (ECGs) to detect atrial fibrillation and electrodermal activity (EDAs) to see how stressed you are.

Fitbit is also releasing its new Daily Readiness Score which will suggest different exercises to perform based on how well the device thinks you’re doing. It looks like things like your heart rate and sleep data to deliver your score. It’ll be high or low depending on whether you need more intense or lighter workouts, respectively.

If you don’t want to buy a Charge 5 to get this feature, it’ll launch for all Fitbit Premium subscribers who own a Fitbit Sense, Versa 3/2, Luxe, or Inspire 2.

In terms of battery life, Fitbit says the device should last up to seven days on a full charge. If you use the always-on display, that timeframe will be cut down to two days, so you might want to disable it if you want the most endurance possible.

Rounding things off, the Charge 5 comes with Google’s Fast Pair and tight integration with Android phones (because obviously), plus iOS support.

Will you be buying a Fitbit Charge 5 when it goes on sale?