People are really digging the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

(Yes, I said “digging” in a headline in 2021 and I’m 20 years old. Thanks for asking.)

Samsung’s newest foldables seem to be a hit. According to The Korea Herald, preorders for the company’s new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are skyrocketing compared to past smartphone releases. The publication reports over 450,000 units between the two devices have been preordered by customers, with that number likely finishing off between 600,000-800,000 by the time the devices actually launch later this week.

For context, this is apparently twice the amount of preorders that were placed for Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series from earlier this year and 1.5 times better than the Galaxy Note 20 series last year. Enthusiasm seems to be driven by Samsung’s refinements its made to both devices, especially with the prices since you can now buy a Samsung foldable for under $1,000.

Interestingly, The Korea Herald also suggests the new foldables are performing well with younger crowds. Those in their 20s and 30s are eating up a majority of the preorders being placed, which is indicative of the futuristic appeal of both devices.

Samsung definitely made a lot of improvements to this year’s phones. Both Galaxy Zs have IPX8 certification, while S Pen support has made it to the Z Fold 3. The Z Flip 3, meanwhile, gets a larger cover display and a better bendable display thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate.

It was pretty clear when these phones were announced and they’ll be worth keeping an eye on given how well-positioned they are to propel foldabes into the mainstream. Now, it looks like we’re seeing the evidence of that.