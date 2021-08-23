Giveaway: Win a Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable!

Looking for a new laptop for school? Need an upgrade from your aging clamshell from 2010? Maybe you just want something more versatile than what you normally carry. No matter your needs, I’ve got an offer you can’t refuse!

I’ve partnered with Lenovo to give away a ThinkPad X12 Detachable. It’s Lenovo’s newest 2-in-1 that serves as a solid alternative to Microsoft’s Surface Pro line. I just finished reviewing it and I’ve gotta say, I was pretty impressed with my experience. It offers great performance, a fantastic keyboard, a stylus (which comes in the box with the keyboard and the tablet), and reliable battery life. If that’s the kind of package you’re looking for in a 2-in-1 design, you’ll probably wanna enter this contest.

Here are the specs of the model I’m giving away.

12.3-inch Full HD+ 3:2 display

1.8GHz 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor (w/ Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz)

16GB LPDDR4X RAM

512GB PCIe SSD storage

Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics

Windows Hello (IR camera and fingerprint reader)

Two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4

42Whr battery w/ 65W charging

To enter the giveaway, click the button below.

Please note: This is a U.S.-only giveaway. Only one winner will be selected, and they must be 18 years old or older. Entries will close in two weeks from the publication of this post on Monday, September 6th at 11:59 p.m. ET. On Tuesday, September 7th, a winner will be selected and contacted. If the winner does not claim their prize within 24 hours, a new winner will be drawn.

Good luck to everyone!