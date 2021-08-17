CES 2022 will require everyone to be vaccinated

The Consumer Technology Association has confirmed that to attend CES 2022 this January, you’ll have to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The organization announced the mandate after many other entities like concert venues, entertainment chains, and even cities implemented similar efforts.

“Based on today’s science, we understand vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the CTA. “We all play a part in ending the pandemic through encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols. We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas.”

Obviously, there will be people who don’t want to or can’t show proof of vaccination at the show, so the CTA says it’s investigating a way to provide a positive antibody test in order to enter the show.

The Consumer Electronics Show is the largest technology show in the world, with visitors and members of the media flying in from all over the planet to attend in-person in Las Vegas each year. Last year, the show was completely virtual, and the CTA says that experience will extend to CES 2022. However, it still plans to host a full-blown in-person event as well with typical Media Days and show floor exhibits to boot. With all of that foot traffic, it makes sense for the organization to require vaccinations prior to the event.

In addition, the CTA says more details about its safety protocols will be available leading up to CES 2022. “Safety, security and health are a priority at CES, and we will follow state and local guidelines and recommendations by the CDC. CTA will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and will announce additional or modified protocols closer to the show.”