Samsung debuts Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC for $149

Samsung has announced a new pair of Galaxy Buds to coincide with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4. Simply called the Galaxy Buds 2, the new earbuds will replace the Galaxy Buds Plus and cost $149.99.

The headphones seem to be a good starting point for Samsung’s lineup of truly wireless earbuds, especially since they now come with active noise cancellation (ANC). According to Samsung, with ANC turned on, battery life will sit somewhere around five hours of usage with an extra 20 hours from the case. If you turn it off, expect 7.5 hours of usage plus an extra 29. Samsung says the seal in your ear created by the Buds 2 should be better thanks to a new ear size guidance feature in the Galaxy Wearables app, so it might be worth leaving ANC off to extend your battery life.

The Galaxy Buds 2 have two-way speakers with woofers and tweeters in both buds. Samsung says audio quality should be clearer and crisper while also offering deeper bass. In addition, there are three mics to pick up your voice, IPX2 certification for those who will use these headphones for working out, and both fast wired charging and Qi wireless charging.

Samsung will charge $149.99 for the Buds 2. They come in four colors: Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender. They’ll launch on August 27th, with preorders open now.