Watch Samsung unveil its new Galaxy Z devices at Unpacked here

Samsung is about to take the stage at its latest Unpacked event to reveal all the details on its third-gen Galaxy Z foldable phones, the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. We’re also expecting a new smartwatch running Wear OS 3, new Galaxy Buds, and perhaps a few surprises along the way.

I've embedded the live stream below so you can tune in right from Matridox. I'll have coverage of everything Samsung announces here on the site and in Wiretapped, my newsletter.

The show starts at 10 a.m. ET.