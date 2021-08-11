Subscribe to Wiretapped
Watch Samsung unveil its new Galaxy Z devices at Unpacked here

The show kicks off at 10 a.m. ET.
August 11, 2021
1 minute read
Samsung is about to take the stage at its latest Unpacked event to reveal all the details on its third-gen Galaxy Z foldable phones, the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3. We’re also expecting a new smartwatch running Wear OS 3, new Galaxy Buds, and perhaps a few surprises along the way.

I’ve embedded the live stream below so you can tune in right from Matridox. I’ll have coverage of everything Samsung announces here on the site and in Wiretapped, my newsletter. You’ll wanna subscribe as soon as possible to catch any details or insights I don’t publish here.

The show starts at 10 a.m. ET.

