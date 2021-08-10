HP debuts new 2-in-1 Chrombook x2 11 with Snapdragon 7c chip

HP has announced a new Snapdragon 7c-powered 2-in-1 Chromebook called the Chromebook x2 11. The device is the latest to try a Surface Pro-style approach but with Chrome OS instead of Windows. HP says it’ll go on sale this month starting at $599.99.

According to HP, the Chromebook x2 11 comes with an 11-inch 2160×1440 3:2 display and an aluminum body. The device comes with a stylus and, most importantly, a keyboard cover that’s detachable so you can use the Chromebook as a proper tablet.

Under the hood, you’ll find that Snapdragon 7c processor which comes paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Since this is a device you’ll likely be taking with you on the road, HP includes LTE connectivity on certain models, although you won’t be getting 5G here. You also get a fingerprint reader for security, a headphone jack, a couple of USB-C ports, and a pair of cameras.

HP also includes some of its own software like HP QuickDrop and concepts. In addition, Google’s new Cursive app will be debuting on the Chromebook x2 11 which will let you draw and take notes using a simplified UI. Rounding things off are B&O speakers, up to 11 hours of battery life, and Wi-Fi 5.

I’m very curious as to how capable this device is. If I get my hands on a review unit, I’ll let you know.