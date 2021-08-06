Android Police gets acquired by Valnet, the owner of Screen Rant

You’ve heard me talk about Android Police many times here, whether I’m covering an exclusive report they published or details they were first to spot in a new version of Android. Today, the publication hit the news cycle once again, but not in a traditional way.

In a press release, Valnet Inc. confirmed it would be acquiring Android Police for an undisclosed amount. For those unfamiliar, Valnet is the same company who owns sites like Screen Rant, CBR.com, and The Gamer.

Android Police founder, Artem Russakovskii, had the following to say.

“Over a decade ago, I created a blog as a personal passion project to cover a promising new mobile computing platform: Android. AndroidPolice.com quickly grew into one of the leading publications covering the Android ecosystem. I am so proud of AndroidPolice.com and my team, and grateful to the many passionate members of the Android community. I believe Valnet is the right company to take AndroidPolice.com and the team to the next level, and I’m excited for its undoubtedly bright future.”

Russakovskii followed up in a tweet where he expresses interest in a full redesign of the site in the medium term.

In the short term, AP will continue to operate the same way, and there should be no changes.



Valnet's primary goal with the acquisition is to help AP thrive. They bought it because it works and aren't interested in ruining a good thing.



Medium term, I'm hoping for a redesign. — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) August 6, 2021

He also clarified that APKMirror, a sister site to Android Police, was not acquired in the deal.

As far as major changes are concerned, it doesn’t look like much will be happening on Android Police. Covergae, staffing, and content priorities will be identical to what they were pre-acquisition. Of course, with new owners may come new ambitions, so I’d expect some changes to come to the publication eventually.